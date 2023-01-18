Maharashtra Police Raid Godown In Thane; 100 Tonnes Of Urea Seized

Police have seized 100 tonnes of urea after raiding a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Action will be taken if it is found that the urea stock was stored illegally, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2 Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle said.

Urea is widely used in the agriculture sector as a fertiliser.

Based on a tip-off that the urea was stored illegally, the police on Tuesday raided the godown at Purna in Bhiwandi town and seized the stock, the official said.

A sample of the seized stock has been sent to Nashik for testing, he added.

