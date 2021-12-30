Maharashtra Police To Take Custody Of Kalicharan Maharaj: HM Dilip Walse-Patil

The Maharashtra Police will take the custody of Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj who was arrested on the charges of sedition by the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday, informed Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil. Calling the seer's remarks against Mahatma Gandhi a 'big crime', Dilip Walse-Patil announced that the Maharashtra Police will investigate the cases registered against him.

"The use of derogatory language against the Father of the Nation is a big crime" he was quoted telling reporters at the Nagpur airport by PTI. "Actually, the offense of sedition should be registered (against Kalicharan Maharaj). However, the Maharashtra Police will investigate the cases registered against him in the state," the minister added.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has already filed a police case against Kalicharan Maharaj for his remarks against Gandhi in Thane city. The Pune police have also recently registered a case against the seer, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly making inflammatory speeches and 'hurting religious sentiments' during an event in the state on December 19.

Kalicharan Maharaj Charged With Sedition

Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj was charged with sedition after being arrested on Thursday morning for passing derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi. The charges were pressed on him by the Chhattisgarh Police under sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B).

Earlier, an FIR was also filed against Kalicharan Maharaj at the Tikirapra police station in Raipur on a complaint filed by former Raipur mayor, Pramod Dubey after which he was picked up from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho city. The previous complaint was lodged under sections 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and section 294 (obscene act in any public place) for using obscene words against Gandhi and provoking hate speeches against a specified religious community. Soon after, teams of Chhattisgarh police were sent to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to arrest the Akola-based seer. A face-off has also erupted between the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments after Home Minister Narottam Mishra revealed that 'interstate protocol was violated' to arrest Kalicharan Maharaj.

On Sunday, while addressing the Dharam Sansad organised at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, Godman Kalicharan Maharaj was seen passing controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during which he thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi who he claimed 'destroyed' the country.