Sena Crisis: SC Hearing To Continue On Merits On Tuesday; Won't Be Sent To A Larger Bench

In the wake of the political crisis in Maharashtra the Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s action recognising the whip of the Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena. The plea said the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde as Uddhav Thackeray is still the head of the Shiv Sena

MAHArashtra

12:04 IST, February 17th 2023
'Want the judiciary to decide on the basis of merits': Eknath Shinde on SC ruling

"We have full faith in judiciary, we always want the decision to be taken on the basis of merits , we came in power with majority ,in democracy coming to power with majority has huge value , we are working for the betterment of people hence we want the judiciary to decide on the basis of merits," said Eknath Shinde after the SC today stated the hearing will continue on the basis of merits on Tuesday and also declined to move the case to a 7 judge bench. 

11:12 IST, February 17th 2023
SC bench declines to refer the Shinde Vs Uddhav case to a larger 7-Judge bench

Supreme Court’s Constitution bench declines to immediately refer the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a larger seven-judge bench for reconsideration of a 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment on the powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

Supreme Court says whether Nabam Rebia judgment be referred to the seven-judge bench or not can only be decided along with hearing merits of the Maharashtra politics case. Court posts the hearing of Maharashtra political crisis cases on February 21, 10.30 am

11:08 IST, February 17th 2023
SC to continue hearing on the Shinde Vs Uddhav case on Tuesday

Desh Ratan Nigam, Advocate, SC speaks with Republic TV on the SC hearing on the Maharashtra political crisis.

 

11:05 IST, February 17th 2023
Senacrisis to continue on merits on Tuesday

SC hearing on Senacrisis to continue on merits on Tuesday; 2016 NabamRebia case won't be sent to a larger bench for reconsideration.

10:44 IST, February 17th 2023
SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis: LIVE updates here

10:41 IST, February 17th 2023
"Prepoll alliance is more sacrosanct": Desh Ratan Nigam, Advocate, SC

Desh Ratan Nigam, Advocate, SC

"Prepoll alliance is more sacrosanct and only principled defections are allowed and non-principled defections are not allowed"

 

10:12 IST, February 17th 2023
10th schedule, a 'tool to control unprincipled defection'

Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of Maharashtra Governor said the 10th schedule is not a weapon to stifle bonafide dissent but a tool to control unprincipled defection.

"This is merely an academic exercise. The focal point of election law, that is the voter, finds no place in arguments. We don't have a two party system. India is multi party democracy. Multi party democracy means we are in the era of alliances. There are two types of alliances - pre poll, post poll. Post poll is usually an opportunistic alliance to increase numbers but pre poll alliance is a principled alliance.

"There was a pre poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. As Kihoto Hollohan judgement explains, when you go before a voter, you don't go as an individual but as a representative with your shared belief or agenda. The voter doesn't vote for individuals but for ideology of the party," Mehta said.

10:04 IST, February 17th 2023
'Not an academic exercise': CJI Chandrachud disagrees with Harish Salve on reference to Nabam Rebia judgement

Expressing disagreement with the submission of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the issue is not merely an academic exercise.

"It's a tough constitutional issue to answer for this reason because the consequences of both positions have serious ramifications on the polity. If you take Nabam Rebia (2016 SC judgement) position, as we have seen in Maharashtra- it allows the free flow of human capital from one political party to other.

"On the other end is that even if the leader of the political party has lost his flock, he can hold it down. So, adopting it would mean ensuring a political status quo though the leader has effectively lost his or her leadership over a group of legislators if we go against Nabam Rebia. Whichever way you accept, both ends of the political spectrum have very serious consequences. Both are not desirable," the court observed.

09:56 IST, February 17th 2023
Harish Salve opposes reference to Nabam Rebia judgement

At the outset, Salve arguing before the SC on behalf of the Eknath Shinde faction opposed the reference of the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 judgment on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

Salve submitted before the bench, which also comprised justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that the issues which have now transpired are such that there is no need for reference.

09:52 IST, February 17th 2023
Nabam Rebia case at Eknath Shinde faction's rescue

In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House.

The judgement had come to the rescue of the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, now the chief minister of Maharashtra. The Thackeray faction had sought their disqualification even while a notice of the Shinde group for the removal of Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, a Thackeray loyalist, was pending before the House.

08:50 IST, February 17th 2023
Five or seven judge bench?, SC to decide quorum today

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, said on Thursday, "We may not go to the extent of saying that Nabam Rebia (the judgement) is wrong. But can we tighten it?"

"If we want to change something in the 2016 Nabam Rabia judgment, can we do it sitting as a five-judge bench or refer to a seven-judge bench?" asked Justice MR Shah.

08:40 IST, February 17th 2023
Maharashtra political crisis; Uddhav Thackeray quits, Eknath Shinde takes over

The political crisis in the state had aggravated after the rebellion in the Sena and, on June 29, 2022, the apex court had refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra governor to the 31-month-old MVA government to take a floor test in the assembly to prove its majority after which Thackeray quit office.

Former CJI N V Ramana had referred to the five-judge bench the petitions filed by the two Sena factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification. It had said the batch of petitions raised important constitutional issues related to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.

08:25 IST, February 17th 2023
Disqualification of 40 Shiv Sena Sena MLAs an 'illegal process': Shinde group advocate

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the Shinde group on Thursday contended, ”Having stood threatened by any such legitimate expression of dissent as Intra-Party democracy, the leader (former CM) sought to punish all these 40 Shiv Sena MLAs with a hurried action of anti-defection under the Tenth Schedule with the threat of their disqualification. The Deputy Speaker proceeded to fulfil the desire of the leader of the party to disqualify these 40 Shiv Sena MLAs by a completely illegal process,”

08:21 IST, February 17th 2023
Nabam Rebia case

In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House. The judgement had come to the rescue of the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, now the chief minister of Maharashtra.

08:17 IST, February 17th 2023
'No reason to refer Nabam Rebia case in the facts of this case': Mahesh Jethmalani

At the outset, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Shinde faction, submitted that the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement was the correct law and there was no reason to refer it to a larger bench in the facts of this case.

08:08 IST, February 17th 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks reconsideration of the Nabam Rebia case

In 2016, a five-judge Constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is a pending decision in the House.

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena sought that the five-judge Nabam Rebia case is referred to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration.

08:05 IST, February 17th 2023
Five judge bench reserve judgement

A five-judge bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha on Thursday reserved the order after hearing arguments from rival Shiv Sena groups.

