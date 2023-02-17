Sena Crisis: SC Hearing To Continue On Merits On Tuesday; Won't Be Sent To A Larger Bench

Quick links:
"We have full faith in judiciary, we always want the decision to be taken on the basis of merits , we came in power with majority ,in democracy coming to power with majority has huge value , we are working for the betterment of people hence we want the judiciary to decide on the basis of merits," said Eknath Shinde after the SC today stated the hearing will continue on the basis of merits on Tuesday and also declined to move the case to a 7 judge bench.
SC bench declines to refer the Shinde Vs Uddhav case to a larger 7-Judge bench.
Supreme Court’s Constitution bench declines to immediately refer the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a larger seven-judge bench for reconsideration of a 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment on the powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.
Supreme Court says whether Nabam Rebia judgment be referred to the seven-judge bench or not can only be decided along with hearing merits of the Maharashtra politics case. Court posts the hearing of Maharashtra political crisis cases on February 21, 10.30 am
Desh Ratan Nigam, Advocate, SC speaks with Republic TV on the SC hearing on the Maharashtra political crisis.
SC hearing on Senacrisis to continue on merits on Tuesday; 2016 NabamRebia case won't be sent to a larger bench for reconsideration.
Desh Ratan Nigam, Advocate, SC
"Prepoll alliance is more sacrosanct and only principled defections are allowed and non-principled defections are not allowed"
Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of Maharashtra Governor said the 10th schedule is not a weapon to stifle bonafide dissent but a tool to control unprincipled defection.
"This is merely an academic exercise. The focal point of election law, that is the voter, finds no place in arguments. We don't have a two party system. India is multi party democracy. Multi party democracy means we are in the era of alliances. There are two types of alliances - pre poll, post poll. Post poll is usually an opportunistic alliance to increase numbers but pre poll alliance is a principled alliance.
"There was a pre poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. As Kihoto Hollohan judgement explains, when you go before a voter, you don't go as an individual but as a representative with your shared belief or agenda. The voter doesn't vote for individuals but for ideology of the party," Mehta said.
Expressing disagreement with the submission of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the issue is not merely an academic exercise.
"It's a tough constitutional issue to answer for this reason because the consequences of both positions have serious ramifications on the polity. If you take Nabam Rebia (2016 SC judgement) position, as we have seen in Maharashtra- it allows the free flow of human capital from one political party to other.
"On the other end is that even if the leader of the political party has lost his flock, he can hold it down. So, adopting it would mean ensuring a political status quo though the leader has effectively lost his or her leadership over a group of legislators if we go against Nabam Rebia. Whichever way you accept, both ends of the political spectrum have very serious consequences. Both are not desirable," the court observed.
At the outset, Salve arguing before the SC on behalf of the Eknath Shinde faction opposed the reference of the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 judgment on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.
Salve submitted before the bench, which also comprised justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that the issues which have now transpired are such that there is no need for reference.
In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House.
The judgement had come to the rescue of the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, now the chief minister of Maharashtra. The Thackeray faction had sought their disqualification even while a notice of the Shinde group for the removal of Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, a Thackeray loyalist, was pending before the House.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, said on Thursday, "We may not go to the extent of saying that Nabam Rebia (the judgement) is wrong. But can we tighten it?"
"If we want to change something in the 2016 Nabam Rabia judgment, can we do it sitting as a five-judge bench or refer to a seven-judge bench?" asked Justice MR Shah.
The political crisis in the state had aggravated after the rebellion in the Sena and, on June 29, 2022, the apex court had refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra governor to the 31-month-old MVA government to take a floor test in the assembly to prove its majority after which Thackeray quit office.
Former CJI N V Ramana had referred to the five-judge bench the petitions filed by the two Sena factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification. It had said the batch of petitions raised important constitutional issues related to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the Shinde group on Thursday contended, ”Having stood threatened by any such legitimate expression of dissent as Intra-Party democracy, the leader (former CM) sought to punish all these 40 Shiv Sena MLAs with a hurried action of anti-defection under the Tenth Schedule with the threat of their disqualification. The Deputy Speaker proceeded to fulfil the desire of the leader of the party to disqualify these 40 Shiv Sena MLAs by a completely illegal process,”
At the outset, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Shinde faction, submitted that the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement was the correct law and there was no reason to refer it to a larger bench in the facts of this case.
Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena sought that the five-judge Nabam Rebia case is referred to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration.
A five-judge bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha on Thursday reserved the order after hearing arguments from rival Shiv Sena groups.