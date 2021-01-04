Maharashtra Posts 10,362 Recoveries In A Day Amid 2765 New Cases; 29 COVID Deaths Reported

On Monday, January 4, 2765 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,47,011. At present, there are 48,801 active cases in the state. With 10,362 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,47,361. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 516 new cases recorded in the day.

Owing to the reconciliation process, 2110 positive cases have been added to Maharashtra's cumulative tally. 29 deaths — 10 from Nashik, 4 from Nagpur, three each from Solapur, Thane and Navi Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Amravati were reported on Monday. Out of the reported fatalities, 11 occurred in the last 48 hours, 4 in the last week and 14 are from the period before that.

Until now, a total of 49,695 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,30,04,876 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,41,728 persons are under home quarantine, 3,078 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.97 per cent, 94.88 per cent, and 2.55 per cent respectively.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process. On January 2, a dry run of the novel coronavirus vaccination process was held at three sites each in 4 districts of Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar. This was supervised by several officers including Principal Health Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas.

Approval of vaccines boost India's fight against COVID-19

Currently, there are 1,03,40,469 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 99,46,867 patients have recovered while 1,49,649 deaths have been reported. In a big breakthrough in India's fight against COVID-19, the Drug Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy at 70.42%. 50 million doses of this vaccine are ready.

On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. As part of its phase 3 trials, 22,500 participants have been vaccinated across the country so far. However, it has been approved in "public interest" in the clinical trial mode so that there can be more options for vaccination in case of infection by mutant strains. Both the vaccines have to be stored between 2-8 degree celsius.

