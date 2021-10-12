Amid reports of power shortage across the country, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday stated that the state was experiencing a deficit of 3,500 to 4,000 MW of supply of electricity and accused the central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Coal India of "mismanagement and lack of planning".

Raut maintained that Coal India, a Maharatna PSU and the largest producer of fossil fuel, had failed to guarantee a timely supply of coal for thermal power generation in the state.

Maharashtra Energy Minister blames CIL for coal crisis

"Maharashtra is facing a shortage of electricity supply between 3,500 and 4,000 MW. It is due to Coal India's unorganised functioning and lack of planning which has resulted in Maharashtra facing a severe shortage of coal," Raut said.

“Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and JSW have agreements with state power utilities to supply 760 MW and 240 MW, respectively," Raut added.

Lamenting that the power being supplied was not enough, Raut said, "Both the companies have not been supplying power to Maharashtra, creating a shortage of 1,000 MW. We have long-term agreements with these companies and they do have enough stock, but still, power is not being supplied to Maharashtra.”

The latest reports suggest that as many as 70 plants are categorised as super-critical stock, or possessing less than four days of fuel, on October 10, 2021, compared to 64 weeks ago on October 3, 2021.

The Centre meanwhile has asked Coal India Limited (CIL) to increase coal supply to power producers to 1.55 - 1.6 million tonnes (MT) per day around the Durga puja period and to further scale it to 1.7 million. The Central government has asked CIL to augment coal supply to power producers to 1.55-1.6 million tonnes (MT) per day around the Durga Puja period and to further scale it to 1.7 MT per day after October 20. The coal ministry on Sunday assured sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and said any fear of disruption in the power supply is “entirely misplaced”.

Officials had attributed the shortage of coal to the disruption of transport due to heavy rains in mining areas.

Inputs: PTI

Image: ANI/PTI