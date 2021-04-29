'Maharashtra Preparing For Third Wave', Says Rajesh Tope; Predicts Next Wave By July-Aug

Amid the state of Maharashtra grappling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government is preparing for the third wave while referring to experts that the third wave is likely to come by July or August.

"We are getting prepared for the third wave also. It is said by the expert that the third wave may come by July or August, we have to be prepared for that. We are making such a set up for oxygen plants and oxygen concentrators. Oxygen crisis should not happen in future, we have informed all the officials. Huge oxygen plants are being set up," Tope said.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

Speaking on the vaccination of the population between 18-44 years, he said it cannot be started from May 1 as the vaccine manufacturers haven't supplied vaccines to the state government.

Serum Insitute has given purchase order for just three lakh vaccine doses which will get exhausted in one day, he said while adding that the state needs atleast 20 lakhs doses to begin the vaccination for the population of 18 to 44 years.

"For two-three days vaccination will be stopped in Mumbai because vaccines are not available. We have seen a large crowd at vaccination centres and people had to go back due to the non-availability of vaccines. We have full infrastructure to speed up vaccinations but vaccines are not available," Tope said while adding that the state has written to PM Modi regarding the non-availability of vaccines.

Exploring import of COVID-19 vaccines

Exploring the option of importing COVID-19 vaccines from international manufacturers, Tope said, "Pfizer is costly. It cost Rs 1,400 per dose. Chinese vaccine is Rs 750 per dose. We are in touch with Zydus Cadila and Johnson and Johnson.

Johnson and Johnson have vaccine in which only one dose is only required." The state health minister welcomed the fact that Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has slashed its price of vaccine from Rs 600 to Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 66,159 new COVID-19 cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 45,39,553, while it reported 771 deaths taking the total toll of fatalities to 67,985. At present, the state has 6,70,301 active cases. The government, which had imposed restrictions from April 14, further tightening the restrictions on April 21 to be in effect till April 30, have been further extended the lockdown like restrictions by 15 days to be in effect till May 15.