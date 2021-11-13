Maharashtra: Protests Against Tripura Violence End In Stone-pelting; 2 Policemen Injured

In a shocking incident, a major scuffle involving stone-pelting was reported in Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday amid protests against recent violence in Tripura. Two policemen were injured in the incident, informed police.

A police official informed that the incident took place at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Nashik district, during a protest march in the afternoon. Over eight thousand people gathered in Amravati outside the district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community should be stopped.

Nanded Muslim organizations on Friday called for a bandh in India in protest against the Tripura incident. Meanwhile, during the bandh, youths pelted stones at shops in Nanded's Shivaji Nagar, Doctor Line, Deglur Naka, Phule Market to close the shops. Police later reached the spot and the probe is currently underway.

This incident has created an atmosphere of tension in the Shivajinagar area. Police vehicles were also targeted in this scuffle. But no case has been registered so far, due to which the police have made elaborate arrangements.

Violence unfolds in Tripura

Similar instances of violence erupted in North Tripura after the alleged vandalism of a mosque and two shops that were set ablaze at the Chamtilla on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The rally was held in protest against the riots in Bangladesh against the Hindu community and its temples.

However, violence erupted during the VHP rally in Tripura after a group of people allegedly pelted stones and damaged a door of a mosque, following which security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, district Superintendent of police Bhanu Pada Chakraborty said. A complaint was lodged in this connection and mosques in sensitive areas were given protection. The Police on October 28 informed that no mosque was burnt during the protest rally, and the photograph of the same, where a burning and damaged 'masjid' is seen, was fake. The police warned the public not to engage in rumour.