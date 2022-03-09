Maharashtra: Pune-based Cake Artist Makes Her Place In World Book Of Records London

An Indian baker from Pune, Maharashtra, Prachi Dhabal Deb has made it to the World Book of Records by making a 100-kilogram vegan, edible royal icing featuring a replica of the Milan Cathedral. Prachi's newest achievement was her recognition as an excellent royal icing artist by the World Book of Records, London.

Apart from weighing 100 kilogrammes, the massive building is roughly 6 feet 4 inches in length, 4 feet 6 inches in height, and 3 feet 10 inches in width. The conventional recipe for royal icing contains eggs; however, Prachi created an egg-free and vegan royal icing product for the Indian market.

'I feel so grateful for this unique and coveted honour': Prachi Dhabal Deb

Speaking with ANI, Prachi opened up about her achievement and said that she has put a lot of time and effort into her work throughout the years. She went on to say, “I feel grateful for the outcome received from the industry that is warm and appreciative. The World Book Of Records, London, having certified the same in such a dignified manner has been an achievement that has been beyond my dreams and goals. I feel so grateful for this unique and coveted honour and feel elated at heart to have received it."

Maharashtra | A cake artist from Pune made her place in the World Book of Records London



Furthermore, she stated that the planning, as well as preparation, took a long time because the Cathedral required around 1,500 components, which she piped by herself, and then assembled the components over the course of a month. Prachi stated that getting every detail of this Cathedral construction quite correct, was very challenging for her but she asserted, “I thoroughly enjoyed creating it."

Prachi has drawn inspiration for her cake from many creative influences across the world. She revealed that she has started doing Royal Icing from the year 2015. The cake artist also highlighted that she has been working in this profession for nearly ten years and that she always wanted to commemorate this occasion. As a result of this, she chose to use royal icing to construct this one-of-a-kind architecture.

“I have always been fascinated with the beauty and elegance of Victorian and European architecture, and the grandeur of these monuments is spellbinding. I love to recreate these with my cakes," Prachi said.

(Image: ANI)

Inputs: ANI