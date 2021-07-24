Maharashtra Rains: NDRF, SDRF And Armed Forces Rescue Over 1,000 People In Ratnagiri

As parts of Maharashtra continues to receive incessant rainfall, multi-agency rescue and relief operation in Chiplun and Khed in the state's Ratnagiri district are underway. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and armed forces have so far recused over 1,000 people from over 300 families in Ratnagiri, Palghar and Kolhapur districts. More than 129 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra, out of which around 36 deaths were reported from Raigad alone.

Maharashtra: @NDRFHQ undertakes various operations continuously to rescue affected persons lower Chiplun area#MaharashtraRains pic.twitter.com/hHHMWEhDUn — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 24, 2021

Maharashtra Rains: NDRF carries out rescue operations

In Chiplun, Ratnagiri hundreds of people are still stranded on the roof and terraces of their homes since Thursday morning owing to the flooding. Rescue and relief teams of NDRF, SDRF, Armed Forces, Indian Cost Guard and Indian Navy have successfully rescued more than 300 people.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out flood relief operations in Ratnagiri district. on Friday, a helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35 am and carried out reconnaissance and rescued two people before landing back at Ratnagiri. The IAF is also positioning two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. Another helicopter is standing by at Pune for any emergent requirement, according to an official release. The water level in Chiplun and Kolhapur has started receding, according to the officials in the district collectorate. The incessant rainfall in the Sindhudurg district in Konkan, however, has led to flooding in parts of Kankavail and Kudal tehsils.

Flooding has forced the district administration to shut the Goa -Mumbai and Pune-Bangalore national highways in some parts where roads are submerged. Konkan Railway has terminated services of its seven long-distance trains and has diverted a few. The closure of the Pune-Bangalore national highway snapped the connection of a few villages in Kolhapur. “We have started shifting people from villages in Chandgad, Aajara, Gadhinglaj to safer places,” said Kolhapur guardian minister Satej Patil.

Raigad Landslide: Relief operation underway

According to the statement issued by the local police, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations. "The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary on Friday informed that at least 30 people are still trapped inside. The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night.

Heavy rains have led to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector said that due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."

(Image: Twitter-DDNewsLive)