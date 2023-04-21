Maharashtra Records 1,113 New Cases Of Covid-19, Three More Deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,59,506, while the toll increased to 1,48,492, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 1,100 cases and four fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 207 coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness.

The bulletin said Satara and Wardha districts recorded one death each.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent.

The health department said 1,083 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,04,835 and leaving the state with 6,129 active cases.

It said at present XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron in the state which is driving the new round of infections. So far, 681 cases of the variant have been found in the state, while five patients infected with it have died.

Since January 1, as many as 75 COVID-19-linked deaths have been recorded in the state, said the bulletin.

Of these, 71 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per cent did not have any additional medical condition. Data was unavailable for 20 per cent of the deceased, said the department.

The bulletin said 17,131 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,68,50,901.