Maharashtra records 138 COVID-19 cases, no death

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

On Friday, the state had recorded 275 cases and two deaths.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,73,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,779.

With 137 people recovering during the day, the tally of recovered patients rose to 77,24,697.

There are now 893 active cases in Maharashtra.

As many as 16 districts and 14 municipal corporations did not report fresh cases.

The fatality rate in the state was 1.87 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 percent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state rose to 7,92,08,961 with 52,959 samples tested since previous evening.

The Mumbai administrative circle, which comprises the country's financial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, saw 55 new cases, followed by 40 in Pune circle, 23 in Nashik circle, six each in Akola and Aurangabad circles, five in Nagpur circle, two in Kolhapur circle and one in Latur circle.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,73,369; fresh cases 138; death toll 1,47,779; total recoveries 77,24,697; active cases 893, total tests 7,92,08,961. PTI ND BNM KRK KRK

