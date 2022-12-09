Maharashtra Records 18 COVID-19 Cases; No Death For 10th Consecutive Day

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 18 COVID-19 cases and no fatality for the 10th consecutive day, which took the tally to 81,36,125 and kept the toll unchanged at 1,48,407, a health official said.

On Thursday, the addition to the tally was 41, while the last death due to the infection was recorded on November 29, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 39 and touched 79,87,486, which left the state with an active tally of 232.

As per the state health department's bulletin, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,31,240 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 7,755 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 18; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 232; Tests: 7,755.