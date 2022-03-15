Maharashtra records 207 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 207 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 78,71,566, and death toll to 1,43,757.

The number of recovered cases increased to 77,21,510 after 290 patients were discharged from hospital or recovered at home.

There are 2,295 active cases in the state now.

Coronavirus case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.

With 54,603 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 7,87,37,605.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.003 per cent.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising multiple districts), the Mumbai circle recorded 67 new cases, followed by Pune circle (64), Nashik (32), Akola (13), Latur (12), Kolhapur (8), Aurangabad (6) and Nagpur circle (5).

Pune and Nagpur circles reported three and one deaths, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,71,566; New cases 207; Death toll 1,43,757; Recoveries 77,21,510; Active cases 2,295, Total tests 7,87,37,605. PTI KK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)