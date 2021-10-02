Maharashtra Records 2,696 COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities, the health department said. It took the state's COVID-19 caseload to 65,56,657 and death toll to 1,39,166.

As many as 3,062 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recoveries to 63,77,954.

On Saturday 1,64,096 samples were tested in the state, taking the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 5,90,74,660.

The recovery rate of the state is 97.27 per cent and case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 35,955 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 408 cases and six deaths on Saturday. The city's caseload rose to 7,43,816 and death toll to 16,122. The larger Mumbai division reported 890 new cases and 10 deaths.

Nashik division reported 563 new cases including 447 in Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 895 new cases, Kolhapur division 200 cases, Aurangabad division 34 and Latur division reported 97 new cases including 58 from Osmanabad district.

Akola division reported five new cases and Nagpur division 12 cases.

Not a single death from COVID-19 was reported in Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur divisions.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,56,657, New cases 2,696, Death toll 1,39,166, Recoveries 63,77,954, Active cases 35,955, Total tests 5,90,74,660.

