Maharashtra Records 3,105 COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,105 new coronavirus infections and 50 fatalities on Friday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 65,53,961 and death toll reached 1,39,117.

With 3,164 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,74,892.

Maharashtra now has 36,371 active cases. There are 2,42,110 people in home quarantine and 1,355 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,89,10,564 with 1,70,590 swab samples examined since Thursday evening.

Rural parts of Ahmednagar district reported the highest 586 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 904 new COVID-19 cases, Nashik region 718, Pune region 1,100, Kolhapur 233, Aurangabad 30, Latur 103, Akola 13 and Nagpur 14.

Mumbai and Nashik regions reported nine deaths each, Pune 19, Kolhapur eight, Latur three and Aurangabad and Nagpur regions one death each.

Mumbai witnessed 425 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 161 infections and two deaths, as per the state government's data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,53,961; new cases 3,105; death toll 1,39,117; recoveries 63,74,892; active cases 36,371; total tests 5,89,10,564.

