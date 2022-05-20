Maharashtra Records 311 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Rises To 1,761

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 311 fresh cases of coronavirus - a bulk of them in Mumbai - but no new fatality due to the disease, while the active tally rose to 1,761, the health department said. Mumbai alone recorded 231 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,82,169, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 as no fresh fatality linked to the respiratory illness was recorded for the second consecutive day, the department said in a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state recorded 316 cases and zero fatality. Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia district have zero active cases, it said. The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stood at 1.87, while the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent. The department said 270 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,32,552 and leaving the state with 1,761 active cases.

It said 33,182 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, raising the count of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,06,48,987. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,82,169; death toll 1,47,856; active cases 1,761; recoveries 77,32,552; total tests 8,06,48,987.

