Maharashtra Records 3218 New COVID-19 Cases; 2.58 Lakh Persons In Home Quarantine

On Saturday, January 2, 3218 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,38,854. At present, there are 53,137 active cases in the State. With 2110 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,34,935. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 592 new cases recorded in the day.

51 deaths — 7 each from Mumbai and Raigad, 6 from Gondia, 5 from Nashik, three from Nagpur and Thane, two each from Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Akola, Buldhana and Wardha and one each from Chandrapur, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Panvel and Navi Mumbai were reported on Saturday. Out of the reported fatalities, 24 occurred in the last 48 hours, 8 in the last week and 19 are from the period before that.

Until now, a total of 49,631 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1,28,90,441 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,58,668 persons are under home quarantine, 3,159 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.04 per cent, 94.64 per cent, and 2.56 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 3218 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 2110 patients have been cured today. Totally 1834935 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 53137. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.64%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 2, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination dry run in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination process was held at three sites each in 4 districts of Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar. This was supervised by several officers including Principal Health Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas. Mentioning that the dry run is aimed at checking the preparedness of the system for actual inoculation exercise, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope added that the process for mass vaccination shall be modelled on the Election Commission of India's polling procedure.

For instance, a person can enter the health centre only after he/she shows an identity card and shall be administered the vaccine after verification. The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation has recommended the restricted emergency use of Covishield and Covaxin. The Drug Controller General of India is expected to announce the decision on granting approval for these vaccines at 11 am on Sunday.

