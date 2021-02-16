Maharashtra Records 3663 New Novel Coronavirus Cases; Recovery Rate Stands At 95.66%

On Tuesday, February 16, 3663 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,71,306. At present, there are 37,125 active cases in the state. With 2700 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,81,408. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 461 new cases recorded in the day.

39 deaths — 7 from Nagpur, 5 from Thane, 4 from Yavatmal, three each from Buldhana and Mumbai, two each from Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Nandurbar, Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli and one each from Washim, Ahmednagar and Navi Mumbai were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 17 occurred in the last 48 hours, 22 in the last week. Until now, a total of 51,591 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,53,96,444 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,82,970 persons are under home quarantine, 1726 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.45%, 95.66% and 2.49% respectively.

Inoculation against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With 29,884 healthcare and frontline workers getting inoculated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the the total number of vaccinations in the state has reached 7,13,672.

