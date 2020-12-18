Maharashtra Records 3,994 New COVID-19 Cases & 75 Deaths; 1.19 Crore Samples Tested So Far

On Friday, December 18, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,88,767 with 3,994 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the state. At present, there are 60,352 active cases in the state. With 4,467 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,78,722. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 642 new cases recorded in the day.

75 deaths - 9 each from Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali, 6 from Nagpur, 5 each from Solapur, Satara and Nashik, 4 each from Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Pune and Yavatmal, three each from Palghar and Thane, two each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Beed and one each from Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Dhule, Vasai Virar and Bhiwandi were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 48,574 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,19,96,624 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,03,886 persons are under home quarantine, 4,168 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.74%, 94.17%, and 2.57% respectively.

Today, newly 3994 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 4467 patients have been cured today. Totally 1778722 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 60352. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.17%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 18, 2020

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 99,79,447 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 95,20,827 patients have been discharged and 1,44,789 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country. With 31,087 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.40%.

76.43% of the 22,890 new cases are from Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 75.46% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 75.15 per cent of the 338 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

