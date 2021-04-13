Maharashtra Records 60,212 New COVID-19 Cases & 281 Deaths; Recovery Rate At 81.44%

On Tuesday, April 13, Maharashtra recorded 60,212 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,19,208. At present, there are 5,93,042 active cases in the State. With 31,624 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 28,66,097. With Mumbai recording 7898 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

281 deaths — 30 from Nagpur, 27 from Mumbai, 21 from Nanded, 17 from Ahmednagar, 16 each from Pune and Nashik, 15 from Nandurbar, 10 each from Beed and Aurangabad, 9 each from Kalyan Dombivali, Satara and Akola, 8 from Jalgaon, 6 each from Chandrapur, Amravati and Solapur, 5 each from Kolhapur, Sangli, Parbhani and Buldhana, 4 each from Wardha and Osmanabad, three each from Raigad, Yavatmal and Gondia, two each from Latur, Dhule, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar and one each from Vasai Virar, Pimpri Chinchwad and Washim were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 177 occurred in the last 48 hours, 55 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 58,526 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,25,60,051 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 32,94,398 persons are under home quarantine, 30,399 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.6 per cent, 81.44 per cent and 1.66 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 97,16,742 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 10,36,227 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.