Maharashtra Records 669 COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths; No New Omicron Infection

Maharashtra recorded 669 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours but no new infection of the Omicron variant came to light, the state health department said on Tuesday.

The state also reported 19 deaths related to COVID-19 and the case fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

The tally of infections rose to 66,39,995 and death toll reached 1,41,194.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported five COVID-19 fatalities, lowest in a single day after May last year, and 517 new cases.

“There are no new cases of Omicron variant today in the state. The state has a total of 10 cases of this variant,” the official release said.

Active coronavirus cases stood at 6,445.

As many as 6,62,55,554 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Maharashtra, including 99,010 since Monday evening.

There are 77,642 people in home quarantine and 896 in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 189 new cases and one death.

Ten districts and seven civic bodies did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 323 cases and four deaths.

Pune division reported 187 new cases, Nashik division 85 cases, Kolhapur 27, Akola 23, Nagpur 22, Latur 17, Aurangabad 15 and Latur division 17 new cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 669, positive cases 66,39,995, fatalities 19, death toll 1,41,194, recoveries 64,88,680, active cases 6,445, total tests 6,62,55,554.

