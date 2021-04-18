Maharashtra Records 68,631 New COVID-19 Cases; Govt Classifies Six States As 'sensitive'

Hitting yet another grim high, Maharashtra reported 68,631 new COVID-19 cases and 508 new deaths. With 45,654 new recoveries, Maharashtra's cured tally rose to 31,06,838. The state has 38,39,338 cases of which 6,70,388 active cases and 60,473 deaths till date.

As per the state's bulletin, the state's case positivity stands at 16.1% with 38,39,338 of 2,38,54,185 samples testing positive. The state's fatality rate stands at 1.58%, while its recovery rate stands at 80.92%. Currently, 36,75,518 people are in home quarantine and 26,529 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra has classified Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR and Uttarakhand as places of sensitive origin mandating a negative RT-PCR negative test within 48 hours.

All passengers from the above-mentioned states must be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board trains to Maharashtra. Similar restrictions will be applicable at MSRTC/local public bus transport stations. In case of no negative RT-PCR test, Rapid Antigen testing will be done on arrival at railway stations.

Fadnavis alleges harassment

Late Saturday night, Fadnavis, Darekar, Parag Alavani, and Prasad Lad visited BKC police station where Damann-based Remdesivir manufacturer Bruck Pharma's owner was hauled for stocking 60,000 vials. Addressing reporters outside BKC, Fadnavis said, "Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around 9 pm, the police arrested him."

Lashing out at BJP, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, "People are dying here and you are holding onto a life-saving drug! Is there any humanity left?". Fadnavis has clarified that he would donate the stock to the Maharashtra govt which is currently facing acute shortage of the drug. Mumbai police clarified that the pharmaceutical company was let off after questioning. Stating that ban of Remdesivir export had alerted them of the pharmaceutical company stocking of a large quantity of the drug, Mumbai police clarified that the company had been called by BKC Police Station for inquiry. Maharashtra govt has accused the Centre of allegedly blocking sale of Remdesivir to the state from exporters, which has been refuted by the Centre.