Maharashtra Records All-time High With 63,294 New COVID Cases; 1 Cr Vaccine Doses Given

In an alarming spike in cases, Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 63,294 new COVID cases and 349 new deaths, clocking a fatality rate of 1.7%. With 34,008 new recoveries, the state's cured tally rose to 27,82,161 - taking the recovery rate to 81.65%. Out of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples 34,07,245 have been tested positive (15.41%) for COVID-19 till date. Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also administered 1,01,91,078 vaccine doses till date, with 2,22,507 doses administered in 24 hours.

349 deaths — 79 from MCGM (Mumbai) , 27 from Nagpur, 20 from Aurangabad MC, 17 from Nashik, 16 each from Aurangabad, Sangli MC, 11 each from Chandrapur, Beed, nine from Gondia, eight each from Nanded, Satara, Parbhani, seven from Nagpur, Osmanabad, Pune (MC), Nanded, six from Ahmednagar, Pune, five from Jalna, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (MC), Panvel (MC), Navi Mumbai, four from Mira Bhayandar, Sindhudurg, Parbhani MC, three from Nashik MC, PCMC, Solapur, Latur, Nanded MC, two from Chandrapur MC, Wardha, Washim, Yawatmal, Akola, Kolhapur MC and one each from Thane, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Raigad, Jalgaon MC, Nadurbar, Solapur MC, Sangli, Latur MC, Amarawati, Bhandara were reported on Sunday. Out of the 349 deaths reported today, 210 occurred in the last 48 hours and 78 in the last week. Rest 61 deaths are from the period before last week.

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray held a 2-hour-long meeting with the state COVID task force and Health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday, mulling over imposing a statewide lockdown. Sources state that while Thackeray has proposed an 8-day lockdown, three task force members have suggested 14 days. Currently, the state govt has imposed a weekend lockdown and stricter curbs during the week.

The CM office tweeted that Thackeray was discussing the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols. Sources report that citizens will be given a 2-day window period before announcing a lockdown. The final decision of the number of days for lockdown will be decided by the CM, who will also discuss the issue with other cabinet members. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh has asked the state COVID Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held and many ministers are campaigning.