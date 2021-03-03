Maharashtra Records Close To 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Day; Positivity Rate At 13.20%

Maharashtra witnessed a huge surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 3, with 9855 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,79,185. At present, there are 82,343 active cases in the state. With 6559 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,43,349. With Mumbai recording 1121 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

42 deaths — 10 from Amravati, 6 each from Mumbai and Yavatmal, 4 from Nagpur, three each from Pune and Osmanabad and one each from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Beed, Nanded and Chandrapur were reported on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 32 occurred in the last 48 hours, 7 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 52,280 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,65,09,506 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,60,500 persons are under home quarantine, 3701 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.20 per cent, 93.77 per cent and 2.40 per cent respectively.

Coronavirus inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 13,17,214 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,97,484 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

