Maharashtra Records Highest 1-day Spike For 5th Day In A Row; Positivity Rate At 19.52%

On Sunday, September 6, Maharashtra recorded 23,350 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 9,07,212. At present, there are 2,35,857 active cases in the state. With 7,826 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 6,44,400.

328 deaths - 42 from Sangli, 41 from Pune, 37 from Mumbai, 22 from Nagpur, 15 from Solapur, 13 from Jalgaon, 12 from Satara, 11 each from Osmanabad and Pimpri Chinchwad, 9 each from Navi Mumbai and Nanded, 8 each from Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Raigad, 7 each from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar and Beed, 6 each from Amravati and Latur, 4 each from Parbhani and Aurangabad, three each from Bhiwandi and Washim, two each from Chandrapur, Buldhana, Jalna, Palghar, Mira Bhayandar and Panvel and one each from Ulhasnagar, Malegaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Gondia and Wardha were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 26,604 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 46,47,742 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 14,96,072 persons are under home quarantine, 38,509 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.52%, 71.03%, and 2.93% respectively.

Read: BMC Revokes Decision Of Mandatory Institutional Quarantine For COVID Patients Above 50 Yrs

23,350 new #COVID19 cases, 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases rise to 9,07,212 including 6,44,400 discharges, 2,35,857 active cases and 26604 deaths: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Read: BJP's Javadekar & NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Review COVID Prep In Pune Amid Sena-NCP Tiff

Novel coronavirus in India

Currently, there are 41,13,811 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 31,80,865 patients have been discharged while 70,626 deaths have been recorded. At present, there are 8,62,320 active cases. With 73,642 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 77.32%. The case fatality rate stands at 1.72%.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with the Health Secretaries of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Puducherry on the containment of COVID-19 in 35 districts under their jurisdiction. Underscoring the need to break the chain of transmission, he called for focusing on the people having co-morbidities and the elderly population, strengthening containment measures, and scaling up testing to decrease the positivity rate below 5%. The respective state health secretaries discussed the roadmap for the next month.

Read: Exercising Caution On Reopening Places Of Worship: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray