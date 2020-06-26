Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike Of COVID-19 Cases; Tally Goes Past 1.5 Lakh

On Friday, June 26, Maharashtra witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 5024 patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 1,52,765 out of which 65,829 are active cases. The number of recovered in the state rose to 79,815 after 2363 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. A total of 175 deaths have been reported on Friday comprising 91 deaths that have occurred in the last 48 hours and 84 from the previous period. Overall, this includes 117 deaths from Mumbai, 15 each from Pune and Aurangabad, 11 from Nashik, 2 each from Thane, Nanded, Akola and Latur and one each from Gondia, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, and Kolhapur.

8,71,875 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in laboratories across the state so far. At present, Maharashtra's COVID positivity rate, recovery rate, and the fatality rate is 17.52%, 52.25%, and 4.65% respectively. While 5,58,488 persons are in home quarantine, 36,903 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Cases expected to rise in Maharashtra

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to rise during July and August. He mentioned that the state government was working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up. Adding that the number of doctors and ICU beds was being increased to meet this demand, Tope stated that the state Cabinet had passed a resolution on availing the services of final year postgraduate medical students in ICU wards.

He also observed that important anti-viral drugs were being procured so that their stock in each district can be increased. Addressing the opposition's allegation, the Maharashtra Health Minister stressed that the state government was not hiding the number of COVID-19 cases, and deaths. According to him, some deaths of past days were reported on a later date due to reconciliation. A central team led by Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health will visit Maharashtra in the next few days. The team shall interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the management of COVID-19.

