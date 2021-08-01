Maharashtra Records Its First Zika Virus Case; 61-year-old Woman Recovers From Illness

Maharashtra on Saturday reported the first case of Zika virus infection, in Purandar tehsil of Pune district. The state Health Department informed that a woman, in her 60s from Belsar village, had caught fever earlier this month and her sample tested positive for Zika virus infection by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Friday. The woman was also detected with chikungunya.

State medical team visits village, makes people aware

A statement by the state department informed that she has recovered completely. It also said that a government medical team visited the village on Saturday and met the Sarpanch and gram panchayat members while instructing them about preventive measures. “This is the first patient found in Maharashtra. The infected patient had also Chikungunya. The concerned patient is completely recovered and she and anyone in her family has no symptoms” the statement added.

People also suffering from chikungunya

"As part of monitoring, samples of people who had been suffering from fever in the village with a population of 3,500 had been reported to the Primary Health Centre at Belsar. The samples were sent to NIV in Pune. Initially, five samples were sent on July 16 of which three were identified with chikungunya," the statement said.

Earlier, Kerala had reported cases of the Zika virus. The total number of Zika virus cases reported in Kerala is 61, as per the recent data provided by the Kerala Health Department. As per top experts, the Zika virus is of 'grave concern'. A high alert has been flagged in all districts of Kerala regarding the mosquito-borne Zika virus. The first person detected with the virus was a pregnant woman in the state.

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito-which is also responsible for dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. This virus is spread through the Aedes species of mosquitoes, which is found in high density across the state. Aedes mosquitoes, which are also carriers of dengue, breed in stagnant freshwater and rest mostly indoors.

Zika virus has often been linked to birth defects and the development of Guillain-Barre syndrome, where one's immune system attacks the nerves. Some people infected by it might not show any signs or symptoms. However, in pregnant women, the infection can seriously harm the developing foetus and lead to congenital anomalies.

Image Credit: PTI