Maharashtra Records Less Than 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Day; 165 More Deaths Reported

In a heartening development, Maharashtra witnessed a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 12, with 7089 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,35,315. At present, there are 2,12,439 active cases in the state. With 15,656 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 12,81,896.

165 deaths- 36 from Mumbai, 13 from Kalyan Dombivali, 10 from Ratnagiri, 9 from Satara, 8 from Sangli, 7 each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, 6 each from Osmanabad and Gadchiroli, 5 each from Nagpur, Beed, Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad and Solapur, 4 each from Thane and Vasai Virar, three each from Buldhana and Ahmednagar, two each from Palghar, Jalna, Latur, Nanded and Amravati and one each from Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Washim, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, Raigad, Panvel, Mira Bhayandar, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 40,514 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 76,97,906 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,23,791 persons are under home quarantine, 25,951 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.94%, 83.49%, and 2.64% respectively.

Novel coronavirus in India

Currently, there are 71,20,538 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 61,49,535 patients have recovered while 1,09,150 deaths have been reported. There are 8,61,853 active cases in the country. With 71,559 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has soared to 86.36%. The gap between recovered and active cases rose to 52,87,682. 77% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Odisha account for 81% of the 66,732 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 85% of the 816 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. On October 8, PM Modi reiterated that India can succeed in the fight against COVID-19 if people wear a mask, wash hands and follow social distancing.

