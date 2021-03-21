Maharashtra Records Over 30,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Day; Recovery Rate Dips To 89.32%

For the first time since the commencement of the COVID-19 crisis, more than 30,000 novel coronavirus cases were recorded in Maharashtra in a single day on March 21. With 30,535 persons testing positive on Sunday, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,79,682. At present, there are 2,10,120 active cases in the state. With 11,314 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,14,867. With Mumbai recording 3775 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

99 deaths — 23 from Pune, 17 from Nagpur, 11 from Jalgaon, 10 from Mumbai, 7 from Akola, three each from Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nandurbar and Aurangabad, two each from Chandrapur, Wardha, Beed, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Satara, Pimpri Chinchwad and Raigad and one each from Ulhasnagar, Sangli and Latur were reported on Sunday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 44 occurred in the last 48 hours, 23 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,399 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,83,56,200 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 9,69,867 persons are under home quarantine, 9601 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.51 per cent, 89.32 per cent and 2.15 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 38,47,285 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 5,93,650 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.