Maharashtra Registers 44,388 New COVID Cases; West Bengal Clocks Alarming Surge In 24 Hrs

Maharashtra on Sunday continued to witness an alarming surge in cases of COVID-19 after it clocked more than 44,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. As per a release by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra, the state reported 44,388 new COVID cases, 15,351 recoveries, and 12 deaths today. The active cases in the state currently stand at 2,02,259, while the overall death toll has increased to 1,41,639. Omicron cases in the state currently stand at 1,216, according to the state bulletin.

When it comes to Mumbai, the financial capital recorded a whopping 19,474 COVID-19 cases, 8,063 recoveries, and seven deaths in a span of 24 hours on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the state have risen to 1,17,434.

To arrest the rapid spread of infection, the Maharashtra government has set a ban on the movement of people of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm from Monday. While it has permitted gyms and beauty saloons to operate with 50% capacity, as per the revised guidelines, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to use these services. The restrictions will come into effect starting January 10.

Moreover, the number of people attending marriages or any other gatherings has been capped at 50 while the same for funerals and last rites is 20. Schools and colleges in the state have been instructed to remain shut till February 15, except for activities needed to be taken by Class 10 and Class 12 students.

West Bengal records alarming surge

Meanwhile, West Bengal also registered an alarming increase in its daily case tally after it added 24,287 new COVID cases in a span of 24 hours on Sunday. The previous day, the state had recorded 18,802 and in the last seven days has added over 73,000 cases indicating a worrisome trend.

Along with 24,287 new COVID cases, the state has registered 8,213 recoveries, and 18 deaths today. Active cases in the state currently stand at 78,111, while total recoveries stand at 16,57,034 and death toll at 19,901.

The West Bengal government has also tightened the curbs to contain the virus spread. With the Omicron case tally mounting in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that RT-PCR tests will be compulsory for the interstate border area movement.

A meeting between PM Modi and CMs of all States is likely to be convened in the next few days to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.