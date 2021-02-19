Maharashtra Registers 6,112 More COVID-19 Cases; 8.25 Lakh Vaccinations In State So Far

The surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra persisted on Friday, February 19, with 6112 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,87,632. With a major spurt in cases, Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 823 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 44,765 active cases in the state. With 2159 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,89,963.

44 deaths — 9 from Nagpur, 6 from Amravati, 5 from Mumbai, three each from Wardha and Satara, two each from Ulhasnagar, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Aurangabad and one each from Yavatmal, Akola, Latur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Pune, Nashik and Raigad were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 19 occurred in the last 48 hours, 10 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,713 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,55,88,324 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,24,087 persons are under home quarantine, 1588 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.39%, 95.32% and 2.48% respectively.

Coronavirus inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Friday, only 14,880 persons were vaccinated in the state. While a total of 8,25,838 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 27,521 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

