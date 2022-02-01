Maharashtra Relaxes COVID Curbs: Beaches, Parks Remain Open; No Cap On Funeral Attendance

In light of the daily dip in Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing national parks, safaris, and all tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings. It has also allowed spas, swimming pools, amusement/water parks to operate with 50% capacity and has lifted restrictions on the number of people allowed at funerals.

Additional relaxations have been given to 11 districts, including Mumbai, where more than 90% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and eight other districts will have these relaxations:

- All National Parks and Safaris to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the State. All visitors shall be necessarily fully vaccinated.

- All tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state.

- Spa can remain operational with 50% capacity subject to the same restrictions as imposed for Beauty Salons and Hair saloons.

- No limit to people attending funerals.

- Beaches, Gardens, Parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the Local Authorities

- Swimming Pools, Water-Parks to remain open with 50% capacity.

- Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas may remain operational as per timings to be decided by DDMA with a 50% capacity

- Marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200 whichever is lower.

- DDMA may decide about the restrictions on movement during night hours of 11 PM to 5 AM.

- DDMA may permit up to 25% audience in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing.

- DDMA may open local tourist spots with reasonable restrictions.

- DDMA may allow the opening of weekly bazaars.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in Mumbai, the state health department said. The new additions pushed the state's overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged on Monday, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.