Maharashtra Reports 1,418 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra rose by 1,418 to reach 66,07,954 on Thursday, while the death of 36 patients took the toll to death toll 1,40,134, a health department official said.

The state has witnessed a marginal dip in the daily cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had recorded 1,485 cases and 38 deaths.

As 2,112 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the state's recovery count increased to 64,45,454.

There are 18,748 active cases in the state at present. Currently, 1,71,200 people are in home quarantine and 896 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 97.54 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

As 1,14,099 tests were conducted in the state during the day, the lowest in recent times, the cumulative test count rose to 6,23,16,910, the official said.

In Maharashtra, 11 districts and four municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, while several districts and municipal corporations logged new cases only in single digits.

Mumbai district reported the highest 324 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar with 143 new cases.

Out of the eight regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai region reported the highest number of 649 new cases, followed by 394 cases from Pune region.

Nashik region reported 229 new cases, Kolhapur 80, Latur 42, Aurangabad 27, Akola five and Nagpur two new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai region reported 18 deaths, the highest across the eight regions, followed by 10 in Pune region, six in Kolhapur and two in Nashik region.

Aurangabad,Latur Nagpur and Akola region did not report any fatality in the last 24-hours.

The official said that Mumbai city witnessed 324 new cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 85 new cases, but no fatality.

Mumbai district has the highest number of active cases at 3,929, the official said.

Pune district has seen the highest number of recoveries at 11,30,385.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,07,954, new cases 1,418, death toll 1,40,134, recoveries 64,45,454, active cases 18,748, tests conducted so far 6,23,16,910.

