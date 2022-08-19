Maharashtra reports 2,285 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 11,733

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,285 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 2,237 more patients recovered in the state, said the health department.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,80,696, while the death toll increased to 1,48,191, said the department in a bulletin.

A day ago, the state had reported 2,246 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities due to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,630 were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle followed by Pune (331), Nagpur (138), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (45), Latur (38), Akola (27) and the Aurangabad circle (16).

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the five coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, two occurred in the Mumbai circle and one each in Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

The overall number of recuperated cases rose to 79,20,772 after 2,237 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has 11,733 active COVID-19 cases. Of these, the highest number of 5,852 active cases are in Mumbai followed by 1,696 and 1,557 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, it said.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

With 40,891 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,37,75,585, said the bulletin.

The state's positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, was 5.58 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,80,696; fresh cases 2,285; death toll 1,48,191; recoveries 79,20,772; active cases 11,733; total tests 8,37,75,585.