Maharashtra Reports 26 Cases Of Coronavirus, Confirms Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government has confirmed that 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday at 9 pm. Out of these, 10 cases have been reported from Pune, 5 from Mumbai, 4 from Nagpur, 2 from Yavatmal and 1 each from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Ahmednagar, and Thane.

Four new cases tested positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital earlier on Saturday. The infected hail from Mumbai, Kalyan, Kamothe and Vashi. Later in the day, two people in Yavatmal tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Both of these individuals have travel history to Dubai, said Yavatmal district, MD Singh.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: Total positive #Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 26. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/E74mAJIr1O — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

READ | Maharashtra: 71-year-old Man Suspected Of Coronavirus Dies In Buldhana

Maharasthra FDA declares hand sanitisers, masks 'essential commodity'

Recently, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notification declaring hand sanitisers and 2/3 PLY surgical masks along with N-95 masks an 'essential commodity'. The decision was taken to warn the dealers who are hoarding sanitisers and masks for the purpose of selling them at higher prices later.

Maharashtra police have been ordered to crack down on black marketing of masks and manufacture of fake sanitisers in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday. Deshmukh informed that action will be taken under the Information Technology Act against those who spread fake news or misinformation.

READ | Maha: Crackdown Ordered On Mask-sanitiser Irregularities

Schools and colleges shut in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday also announced that all educational institutes will remain shut till March 31 in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and declared the deadly Coronavirus as an epidemic in the state.

READ | CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shut

READ | Maharashtra Govt Shuts Schools And Colleges After Coronavirus Cases Surge To 19