Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,482 COVID-19 cases, and nine more caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of SARS-CoV2, as well as five fatalities, which took the tally to 79,68,517 and the toll to 1,47,915, an official said.

The addition to the tally was a steep rise from the 2,369 reported on Monday, though the number of deaths remained the same on both days, he pointed out.

The five deaths include two in Mumbai, and one each in Vasai-Virar civic limits, Satara and Gadchiroli, he added.

Mumbai recorded 1,290 fresh cases.

With nine BA.4 and BA.5 cases being detected, the tally of such infections rose to 63 in the state, including 33 in Mumbai, 15 from Pune, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad, a state health department bulletin said.

"As per the latest report from National Institute of Virology, Pune, seven patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 variant have been found in the state. Four are from Palghar, three from Raigad and two from Thane," health department bulletin informed.

It added that of the nine BA.4 and BA.5 cases, two patients were below 18 years of age, two were in the 19-25 segment and five in the 26-60 age group.

"Six are men and three are women. Except one, all are vaccinated. All cases are asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation. All these samples were collected during May 31 to June 11," the health department official added.

In the last 24 hours, 3,566 persons were discharged, which took the recovery count to 77,95,121, leaving the state with an active caseload of 25,481, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82%, while the number of tests so far stood at 8,19,13,852, including 39,093 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 3,482; Fatality: 5; Active cases: 25,481 cases; Tests: 39,093.

Image: PTI/Representative

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)