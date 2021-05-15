Maharashtra Reports 34,848 COVID-19 Cases With 960 Deaths On May 16; 89.2% Recovery Rate

On Saturday, with 34,848 infections Maharashtra reported a further decline in new COVID-19 cases. But the state also reported 960 deaths, an increase over Friday. The total caseload increased to 53,44,063 and the death toll reached 80,512, as per the state health department. On Friday the state reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths.

Maharashtra reports 34,848 new #COVID19 cases, 59,073 discharges and 960 deaths in the last 24 hours



Total cases 53,44,063

Death toll 80,512

Total discharges 47,67,053



Out of 960 fatalities, 371 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 188 last week and the rest before that but were added to the toll on Saturday, the department said. For the straight day, recoveries outnumbered new cases. As many as 59,073 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 47,67,053.

Maharashtras active caseload dropped below five lakh and settled at 4,94,032. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 89.2 per cent from Friday's 88.68 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.51 per cent. 17.33 per cent was ​the case positivity rate (percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for COVID-19).

'Mucormycosis Causing More Mortality': AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that as COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of foremost importance that protocols of infection control practices at hospitals should be followed. It is been seen that secondary infections like fungal & bacterial are causing more mortality. This new disease is found in soil, air & even in food and now a large number of cases are being reported, he added.

Maharashtra Reports 1,500 New Cases Of Mucormycosis

Maharashtra has reported approximately 1,500 cases of Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ in the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Ten COVID-19 survivors have lost their lives due to the rare infection while 2,000 others have been affected in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said there could be over 2,000 mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID-19 cases coming up, “their number would increase for sure”.

