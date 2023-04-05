Maharashtra Reports 569 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Rises To 3,874

Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the toll to 1,48,451 on Wednesday, while 569 people tested positive for the infection, down from 711 the previous day, said the state health department.

With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 711 cases and four coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday.

Mumbai registered 211 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874.

It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.