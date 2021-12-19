Maharashtra Reports 902 New COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths, 767 Recoveries

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 902 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 66,49,596, while nine deaths put the toll at 1,41,349, an official said.

The discharge of 767 people from hospitals during the day took the recovery count to 64,97,500, leaving the state with 7,068 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.71 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent, he added.

With 1,13,735 samples being examined during the day, the overall test count in Maharashtra went up to 6,76,84,674.

A state health department release said that Mumbai city reported 321 new cases and two deaths, taking the metropolis' tally to 7,67,050 and toll to 16,365.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 532 cases, it said.

Nashik division reported 79 cases, Pune division 249 cases, including 82 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 14 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Latur division eight cases, Akola division two and Nagpur division five cases, it added.

