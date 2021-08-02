Maharashtra Reports First Case Of Zika Virus Mixed With Chikungunya In Pune District

Amid a severe scare of Zika virus cases in Kerala, Maharashtra also reported its first case of Zika virus. The state's Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate, informing about the condition of the woman, said that the infection is mild and she has now recovered. Elaborating further, he said that the infection does not need any specific treatment and can be treated at home.

First Zika case from Maharashtra

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra reported its first case of Zika virus infection in Purandar tehsil of Pune district. A woman in her 60s tested positive for the virus. However, confirming a case of mixed infection, the woman later tested positive for Chikungunya also.

While talking to ANI, Maharashtra Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said, "First case of Zika virus has been reported from Belsar village in Pune. The infection in the patient is mild and no other member of his family has developed any symptom of the infection. This information does not need specific treatment."

Earlier, cases of Zika virus were reported from Kerala after which a high alert was flagged in several districts. Recently, Maharashtra reported its first case after which samples of people were taken from the village. Also, the villagers as well as the gram panchayat members were instructed on the preventive measures to be taken for prevention.

Speaking about controlling measures taken for controlling the spread of the disease, Dr Awate said, "Since the first week of July, several cases with fever were being reported in Belsar village. From the samples that we sent for testing, 21 people had Chikungunya, three had Dengue and one was reported positive for Zika and Chikungunya both. No specific treatment is required for this infection. Taking routine medicine for fever and hydrating helps in recovering from the virus."

Furthermore, he also informed that health workers are going to every house for scanning people with fever followed by entomological surveillance.

Zika is a mosquito-borne disease spread by Aedes mosquitoes, who are also responsible for dengue, chikungunya, and, yellow fever. Such kinds of mosquitoes can be found in stagnant freshwater and can lead to several health conditions including birth defects.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection include mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

