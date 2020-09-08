Maharashtra Reports Over 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Time, Tally Reaches 9.43L

Maharashtra reported over 20,000 new Coronavirus cases for the second time, taking its tally of confirmed cases thus far to 9,43,772 on Tuesday. In the 24 hours, 20,131 people tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department bulletin said.

The number of recovered patients rose by 13,234 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 6,72,556. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 71.26%, as against the national average of 77.65%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 27,407 after 380 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. Out of the 380 deaths reported today, 256 are from the last 48 hours and 94 are from last week. The rest 30 deaths are from the period before last week.

Out of these 30 deaths, 7 occurred in Pune, 7 in Kolhapur, 4 in Aurangabad, 2 in Nashik, 2 in Satara, 2 in Thane, 1 in Amaravati, 1 in Dhule, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Nagpur, 1 in Osmanabad and 1 in Ratnagiri. In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today.

As of September 8, there are 2,43,446 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 15,57,305 people are under home quarantine and 38,141 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 47,89,682 laboratory samples, 9,43,772 have been tested positive (19.7%) for COVID-19 till date.

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 62,859. So far, 4538 people have died while 1,40,038 have recovered in the district. Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,58,756 and 1,46,220 respectively.

RT-PCR test charges slashed

With the testing kit production cost falling after Maharashtra eased lockdown norms, the state government on Monday further reduced the rates for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories. According to the government's decision, the charges for picking test samples from collection sites have been reduced to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,900 (which was fixed last month).

Collecting samples from kiosks, COVID-19 care collection centres, hospitals, clinics, quarantine centres of laboratories will now cost Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,200 earlier. The fees for collecting patient samples from his/her residence, their transport, testing, and reporting of samples has been slashed to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,500, the government said.

The government said the revised charges are inclusive of all taxes. The government took the step after a committee set up by it to decide the rates charged by private laboratories submitted its report. Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT- PCR) is a laboratory technique widely used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases and to measure gene expression in research.

