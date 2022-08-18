Maharashtra: Republic Reports From Raigad Where Suspicious Boat With AK-47s Were Found

Republic Media Network on August 18 reported from Harihareshwar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a yacht with three AK-47 rifles and ammo was found. Visuals show the UK-registered boat 'the Lady Han' in a damaged condition.

An eyewitness speaking to Republic Media Network said, "We noticed the boat at 7 am today. The boat was around 2-3 kilometres inside the water. We found a black box inside the boat and informed the police. When police opened the box, three AK-47 guns, bullets and other things were found."

Another eyewitness said, "From the first look, the boat looked suspicious as fishermen don't use this type of boat. Our statement has not been recorded by the police yet. They are doing their job."

Yacht owned by Australian with AK-47s on board drifts to Maharashtra coast

The 16-metre-long yacht with three Ak-47 rifles was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai on Thursday, propelling police to issue a high alert. A lifeboat from the yacht was also discovered on the coast of Bharadkhol. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the terror angle has not been ruled out yet.

"The name of the vessel is Lady Han and it is owned by Hana Lordorgan, an Australian woman," he said.

James Hobert, the woman's husband, was the captain of the vessel which was going to Europe from Muscat. On June 26, 2022, the boat's engine failed and the sailors called for help.

Three crew members and five passengers were helped by a Korean warship which handed over them to Oman authorities. The weapons were in the yacht when it capsized. The local police and anti-terrorist squad are probing the case.

"As of now, there is no terror angle. But the investigation is going on. We can't rule out any angle as of now. I am just sharing primary information," Fadnavis said.

Image: Republic World