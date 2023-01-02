Maharashtra Resident Doctors On Strike; Demand COVID-19 Arrears, 7th Pay Commission DA

Resident doctors in Maharashtra are on strike on Monday, January 2. Doctors were seen protesting at Mumbai's Nair Hospital in the morning. They are protesting against the government for not creating new posts for senior residents. They further demand an increment in Dearness Allowance (DA) in accordance with the seventh pay commission and clearance of COVID-19 arrears.

Doctors will still carry on with emergency services, according to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Resident doctors in Mumbai's civic hospitals as well as their peers in state government-run medical colleges said they will skip work from January 2.

OPD services may be hampered

Outpatient department (OPD) services will be the most affected due to the strike.

Resident doctors say they want the state to onboard 1,432 senior residents. They also want the government to fill teacher vacancies in associate and assistant professor positions.