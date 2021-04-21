Maharashtra Revises 'Break The Chain' Guidelines Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 21 made amendments to the 'Break the Chain' guidelines issued on April 13. The amended guidelines will kick in at 8 pm on April 22 and will remain in effect till May 1, 2021. This comes after Maharashtra reported 67,000 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Restrictions related to office
All government offices to operate with 15 per cent attendance except for those directly involved in the management of COVID. In the case of Mantralaya and the Central government offices and other government offices in the region, the head of the department or the head of the office can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management. For all other offices, 15 percent attendance should be maintained and in case office work required for essential services, the attendance should not exceed 50 percent.
Public and Private Passenger Transport
Only government officials, medical personnel and any person needing treatment will be allowed to use local trains and that too on the showing identity cards or other relevant documents. State government and local buses will be allowed to run but with only 50 per cent capacity. Even, private buses will be allowed with 50 percent capacity
As far as inter-state and inter-district travel is concerned they will be allowed by both the trains and public and private buses, but the local Railways officers /MSRETC officers will have to provide all the information that the local DMA may require for screening the people travelling by these trains. Also, at stoppages, the travellers will be stamped on the hand for a 14 days quarantine.
Marriage Ceremonies
Marriage ceremonies will be allowed, but with restrictions. the ceremony is to take place within 2 hours, and with not more than 25 people in attendance. Any family found not following these restrictions will be fined Rs 50,000, and place found flouting the norms will be closed till the promulgation of COVID-19.
Maharashtra 'Break the Chain guidelines'
- State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM
- No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services
- All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2 ; taxi: driver + 50%, bus: full seating occupancy only
- All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices
- Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services
- All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed
- All manufacturing units needed for essential services to remain operational with full capacity. Units that cannot stop immediately and cannot restart immediately may continue with a maximum of 50% workforce. Moreover, units providing accommodation to their labour in the same campus or in an isolated campus, may continue to work
- Street hawkers to be allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM - but only for takeaways
- Newspapers, magazines can be printed and circulated - only home delivery allowed
- Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut
- All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential sevices shut
- All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed
- Religious places shut but staff is allowed to function
- Schools and colleges shut, Pvt coaching classes - Exceptions include students of 10th and 12th, staff
- No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed. District collectors allowed to give permissions for political gatherings where polls are to be held. Attendees capped at 200 if 50% whichever is less.
- Marriages allowed only with 25 people present - all staff to have COVID-ve certificate
- Funerals allowed with 20 people
- E-commerce allowed delivery of essential goods and services
- Co-operative housing societies - more than 5 cases will be taken as 'micro-containment' areas
- Construction activity allowed on sites where labourers are living onsite
