Maharashtra Revises 'Break The Chain' Guidelines Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 21 made amendments to the 'Break the Chain' guidelines issued on April 13. The amended guidelines will kick in at 8 pm on April 22 and will remain in effect till May 1, 2021. This comes after Maharashtra reported 67,000 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Restrictions related to office

All government offices to operate with 15 per cent attendance except for those directly involved in the management of COVID. In the case of Mantralaya and the Central government offices and other government offices in the region, the head of the department or the head of the office can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management. For all other offices, 15 percent attendance should be maintained and in case office work required for essential services, the attendance should not exceed 50 percent.

Public and Private Passenger Transport

Only government officials, medical personnel and any person needing treatment will be allowed to use local trains and that too on the showing identity cards or other relevant documents. State government and local buses will be allowed to run but with only 50 per cent capacity. Even, private buses will be allowed with 50 percent capacity

As far as inter-state and inter-district travel is concerned they will be allowed by both the trains and public and private buses, but the local Railways officers /MSRETC officers will have to provide all the information that the local DMA may require for screening the people travelling by these trains. Also, at stoppages, the travellers will be stamped on the hand for a 14 days quarantine.

Marriage Ceremonies

Marriage ceremonies will be allowed, but with restrictions. the ceremony is to take place within 2 hours, and with not more than 25 people in attendance. Any family found not following these restrictions will be fined Rs 50,000, and place found flouting the norms will be closed till the promulgation of COVID-19.

Maharashtra 'Break the Chain guidelines'