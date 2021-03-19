Maharashtra Rolls Out Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions, Private Offices To Work At 50% Capacity

In the wake of the state recording the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in this year, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced fresh coronavirus restrictions. It ordered a ban on all political, religious, and social gatherings and private offices to function at 50% capacity. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has said that the new COVID-19 guidelines will stay applicable till March 31. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity as well but no individual will be allowed to enter without wearing facemasks, in the correct manner.

As per the new guidelines, temperature measuring devices will be used and hand sanitisation facilities should also be available at theatres and auditoriums. As per the PTI report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “In view of the highest number of cases on Thursday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the district administration should speed up contact tracing and implementation of restrictions and safety protocols.”

The new guidelines are introduced by the state government in the backdrop of Maharashtra recording a drastically high number of coronavirus infections, especially in Mumbai and Pune. The Union Health Ministry also expressed its worry over the recent spike in the state and held a range of meetings with the state administration. On Thursday, Maharashtra CM also asked all the divisional commissioners to ensure that there is strict implementation of the coronavirus restrictions.

Maharashtra witnessed the highest spike on Thursday

On March 18, Maharashtra recorded the highest spike in the daily COVID-19 tally by detecting more than 25,000 fresh coronavirus infections. Further, Nagpur city recorded the highest number of new cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday at 2,926 that was followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai after March 18 jumped to 3,52,851 and the active number of cases rose to 1,66,353 as the single-day spike was 25,833. Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas has previously also cautioned that if the daily spike in cases continues in the same fashion, the state would have three lakh active cases in the first week of April.