Maharashtra: RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Patients Before Surgeries In Aurangabad

The district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Hospital authorities in Aurangabad have also been asked to check the patient's COVID-19 vaccination status, Collector Sunil Chavan said in a release, but did not specify any reason for these decisions which were taken after a meeting to review the pandemic situation here.

Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said.

Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 case on Monday. As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad and the patient is in home isolation, a district administration official said.

The district administration has also decided to issue show cause notices to heads of 10 health centres to explain low COVID-19 vaccination percentage there, the collector's release said.

The administration will conduct awareness programmes for citizens to encourage them to get inoculated against the coronavirus, it said.

So far, 83.39 per cent people in the district have taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 62.02 per cent of them have taken both the doses, as per official data.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844, a health department official earlier said.