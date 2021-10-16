Maharashtra sees 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths, 1,682 recoveries

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra to 65,89,982, the death toll to 1,39,760, and the number of recoveries to 64,16,998, leaving the state with 29,627 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.38 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said in a statement.

With 1,00,944 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,09,09,99, it said.

Mumbai city reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the caseload to 7,51,293 and the number of fatalities to 16,180.

Mumbai division saw 582 cases and five deaths, which raised the count of infections in the region to 16,91,183 and the toll to 35,395, the department said.

Nashik division reported 385 new cases, including 230 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 402 infections, Kolhapur division 119, Aurangabad division 24, and Latur division 35.

In the Akola division, two cases were reported in the Buldhana district and not a single death due to COVID-19.

Nagpur division saw four cases, including one in the Nagpur district and three in Nagpur city. No fresh COVID-19 death was reported, the department release said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: Positive cases 65,89,982, deaths 1,39,760, recoveries 64,16,998, active cases 29,627, total tests 6,09,09,998, tests today 1,00,944. PTI MR NSK NSK

