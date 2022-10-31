Last Updated:

Maharashtra Sees 169 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 1,488 As 185 Recover

Mumbai circle led with 120 of the new cases, followed by 30 in Pune, 11 in Nashik, four in Latur, two in Akola and one each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles

Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra on Monday reported 169 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,31,913, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,386, a health official said.

The state had seen 286 cases and one death on Sunday, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 120 of the new cases, followed by 30 in Pune, 11 in Nashik, four in Latur, two in Akola and one each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 185 and touched 79,82,039, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,488, the official informed.

Mumbai has 529 active cases, followed by 307 in Thane and 289 in Pune, he added. As per the state health department's bulletin, the recovery rate is 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,52,52,871 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 9,737 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8131913; fresh cases 169; death toll 148386; recoveries 79,82,039; active cases 1488; total tests 8,52,52,871.

