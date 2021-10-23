Maharashtra sees 1,701 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.

A total of 1,781 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,33,919, leaving the state with 24,022 active cases, the department said in a statement.

With 1,36,664 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,17,62,963, it said.

Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,107 and the toll to 16,207.

The Mumbai division saw 762 cases and six deaths, which raised the total count to 16,96,192 and the number of fatalities to 35,445, the statement said.

Nashik division reported 281 cases including 215 infections in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division added 496 cases, Kolhapur division 75, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 44, Akola division six, and Nagpur division 14 cases.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 66,01,551, deaths 1,39 998, recoveries 64,33,919, active cases 24,022, total tests 6,17,62,963, tests today 1,36,664. PTI MR NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)