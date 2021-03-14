Maharashtra Sees 2021's Biggest COVID Spike With 16,620 New Cases; Night Curfew In Latur

Clocking its highest tally in 2021, Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths. With 8861 new recoveries, state's cured tally rose to 21,34,072. Maharashtra, which remains the worst-affected state by COVID, has 23,14,413 cases of which 1,26,231 are active while death toll stands at 52,861.

Amid the rise in cases, Latur district administration has imposed a night curfew between 8 PM and 5 AM in the district, Moreover, it has also shut all weekly markets till March 31, with only emergency services exempted. Apart from Latur, several other districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal have been put already under restrictions. The Centre has observed that Kerala and Maharashtra account for 77% of total Covid-19 active cases in the country, and has asked the respective state governments to ramp up their efforts in place for overall testing.

On Saturday, CM Uddhav Thackeray held an online review meeting with representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, warning them of a shutdown. Claiming that "lackadaisical" attitude towards outbreak norms had crept in lately, he pointed out that crowds had increased in most places since activities resumed in a phased manner from October, and safety rules were not being followed. This had resulted in a steep surge in cases, reminded the CM.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said. Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 15,602 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the count to 52,811. On the other hand, Maharashtra has administered 21,32,468 vaccine doses till date of India's total tally of 2,33,15,649 doses till date.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While initially this drive was being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, now it has been extended to all days 24x7. India aims to vaccinate 30 crore people by July.